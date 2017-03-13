UK Government does not rule out granting permission for Indyref2

The UK Government has said a second Scottish independence referendum would cause “huge economic uncertainty”, but has not ruled out granting permission for one to take place.

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement that she would seek the power to hold a second referendum between autumn 2018 and spring 2019, Downing Street described any new poll before Brexit is concluded as taking place “at the worst possible time”.

The UK Government must grant a Section 30 order under the terms of the Scotland Act, which would need to be agreed by parliamentarians at Westminster.

A government spokesman said: “As the Prime Minister has set out, the UK Government seeks a future partnership with the EU that works for the whole of the United Kingdom.

“The UK Government will negotiate that agreement, but we will do so taking into account the interests of all of the nations of the UK.

“We have been working closely with all the devolved administrations - listening to their proposals, and recognising the many areas of common ground, including workers’ rights, the status of EU citizens living in the UK and our security from crime and terrorism.

“Only a little over two years ago people in Scotland voted decisively to remain part of our United Kingdom in a referendum which the Scottish Government defined as a ‘once in a generation’ vote.

“The evidence clearly shows that a majority of people in Scotland do not want a second independence referendum. Another referendum would be divisive and cause huge economic uncertainty at the worst possible time.

“The Scottish Government should focus on delivering good government and public services for the people in Scotland.”