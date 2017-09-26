UK astronaut Tim Peake to be reunited with space capsule in Edinburgh

Astronaut Tim Peake will be reunited with the space capsule that brought him back to Earth at the National Museum of Scotland.

As the only Scottish venue on the tour of this spacecraft, Major Peake’s Soyuz TMA-19M capsule; complete with its 25-metre parachute and re-entry scorch marks - will go on display in the Capital from May to August 2018.

British astronaut Major Tim Peake. Picture: SWNS

The spacecraft will be displayed alongside Space Descent VR, a virtual reality adventure which places you right at the heart of Tim Peake’s journey back to Earth.

Tim Peake returned to Earth in the 1.5-tonne Soyuz TMA-19M descent module on 18 June 2016 after six months orbiting the globe on the International Space Station, conducting experiments, walking in space and even running a marathon.