“Typical Scottish summer” as country is battered by wind and rain

Scotland was hit by heavy rain across the country today as a storm from the Atlantic made itself felt after two days of relatively good weather.

Glasgow was given a grim outlook for the next few days by the Met Office, with the chance of rain across the city being rated at 90 per cent.

That is how it proved earlier this morning as the city was battered with early morning downpours at the height of rush hour.

The heavy rain is expected to move East across the country as the unseasonably wet July looks set to continue.

READ MORE: Edinburgh had ‘wettest June on record’

Dryness is expected to over brief respite this evening and overnight, but the heavy rain in Scotland, especially in the West, is forecast to run into next week.

Forecasters believe that the ‘unsettled’ weather is going to persist even into the start of next month, with little sunshine predicted in the next 7 days.

READ MORE: National airshow a washout for first time in 20 years

Temperatures in Scotland are expected to struggle to get as high as 20 degrees, with the South and East of England spared some of the worst weather.

Dumfries is one of the coldest place across the UK, with temperatures in the area as low as 11 degrees.

Scottish Twitter users were quick to react, with despair at the weather accompanied by an acceptance that the rain was classic Scotland in the summer.

Jade McQuiston tweeted: “This weather cannot be serious, was shorts yesterday now rain jacket and wellies tday. Typical Scotland.”

Christine McQueen added: “At work and Umbrella by Rihanna comes on the radio – quite apt given the horrible weather we are having in Scotland.”