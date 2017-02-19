Two-year-old boy found dead in Perthshire river

A two-year-old boy has died after being found in a Perthshire river.

The child was reported missing at around 11.15am this morning from a property in the Milton of Drimmie area, close to Bridge of Cally.

Officers immediately launched a full search of the area, with assistance from the Police Scotland helicopter and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Around 12:35pm, the child was found in the River Ericht, close to the property.

He was removed from the water by Fire personnel and treated by paramedics, who had attended the scene with the air ambulance.

A police spokesperson said: “Tragically, the boy did not survive. His family are being supported by officers at this time.”