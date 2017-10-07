Two women indecently assaulted on New Town street

A MAN indecently assaulted two women in Edinburgh’s New Town in separate attacks yesterday morning.

The man approached a 26-year-old woman who was walking to work and touched her inappropriately.

A short time later he did the same to a second woman who was pushing a buggy.

He was also seen approaching a nearby man and woman who he made sexually explicit remarks to during an argument.

The incidents took place between 8.35am and 8.45am on Friday at North West Circus Place in the city’s New Town.

The suspect is aged around 30 and is white, of medium build and around 5ft 9ins tall.

He has dark hair, may have a goatee beard and was wearing a black jacket with a small white logo on the chest, dark jeans and white footwear at the time of the attacks.

Police are appealing for any further victims or witnesses to get in touch.

Police Scotland Detective Inspector Jacqui Cotterell said: “While none of these women were physically injured, they were all left very upset by the suspect’s actions and we’re pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace this male.

“We believe the same individual may also have approached other women in the area and would urge anyone who wishes to report similar offences to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious on North West Circus Place on Friday morning should also get in touch.”