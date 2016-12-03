Two women arrested in connection with death of Troon woman

Two women have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in South Ayrshire.

Officers found the body of Sharon Greenop in Aldersyde Avenue, Troon, on 10 November after neighbours reportedly complained of a bad smell.

The 46-year-old is understood to have lived at the property with her sister and daughter.

Earlier this week following a post-mortem examination, police said they were treating her death as “suspicious”.

Two women, aged 19 and 38 are currently detained in police custody.

They are expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday 5 December.