Two teens sentenced after brutal stabbing attack

Two teenagers who carried out a violent attack on another youth in the north of Edinburgh have now been sentenced.

The 16-year-old victim was stabbed in his torso on Pennywell Road on 19 August 2016, sustaining a serious internal injury.

A 16-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and 18-year-old Billy Reid pled guilty at Edinburgh High Court on 19 Janury 2017.

At Paisley High Court yesterday (Monday 27 February 2017), the two were sentenced for assault to severe injury and danger of life.

The 16-year-old was given two years and two months, while Reid was jailed for three years and two months for this and other offences.

Chief Inspector Jimmy Jones, Local Area Commander for North West Edinburgh, said:

“Both of these males demonstrated a willingness to use a significant level of violence after provoking a confrontation with the victim, resulting in him sustaining a very painful, though thankfully not life-threatening, injury.

“Local response officers quickly attended the scene, showing courage and dedication in recovering the weapon and pursuing the 16-year-old.

“Reid was identified shortly afterwards by detectives as being involved and later traced.

“We are committed to tackling violence in the north west area, with our partners, and whenever offences of this nature arise we will devote all available resources to identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice.”

