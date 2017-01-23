Two teenagers found dead at Polmont Young Offenders’ Institute

Two teenage inmates were found dead within days of each other at a young offenders institution in Scotland, police have confirmed.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances following the deaths.

A 19-year-old man was found dead on January 13, followed by an 18-year-old on Saturday at Polmont in Falkirk.

Speaking to a national newspaper a spokeswoman for the Scottish Prison Service confirmed the fatalities.

A police spokesman said last night: “We can confirm that we are investigating two deaths at Polmont YOI.

“They happened on Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 21.

“There appear to be no suspicious circumstances.”