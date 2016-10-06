Two people in hospital after ‘severe’ flat fire in Edinburgh

Around 50 firefighters fought their way through choking smoke to rescue people trapped by a large blaze at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Two people were rushed to hospital after being trapped by a ‘severe’ fire in a ground floor flat on Lower Granton Road.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were scrambled shortly before 7:15pm yesterday after receiving several 999 calls.

Teams in breathing apparatus rescued two people from the building who were both taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Around 50 firefighters were involved at the height of the incident with 11 fire engines sent to the scene.

As of 11pm four fire engines were in attendance with firefighters conducting dampening down operations.

Specialist officers from the SFRS Fire Investigation Unit have also attended and will work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A SFRS statement added: “As of 11pm four fire engines remain in attendance with firefighters conducting dampening down operations and checking within the structure for any hidden fire spread.

“Specialist officers from the SFRS Fire Investigation Unit have also attended and will work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.