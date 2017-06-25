Two people found with serious injuries at Longniddry home

Two people have been found with serious injuries at a home in East Lothian.

The 34-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were discovered after police officers were called to a property in Main Street, Longniddry.

The incident took place at about 9.15pm on Friday.

No details were available about the condition of the injured people.

Police Scotland have said that officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Officers closed a section of the village’s main thoroughfare while forensic teams carried out their investigations.