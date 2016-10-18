Two more arrests over ‘offensive’ disorder at Old Firm game

Two more men have been arrested as police continue to investigate alleged vandalism and disorder during the last Old Firm game.

Two more men have been arrested as police continue to investigate alleged vandalism and disorder during the last Old Firm game.

Police said that a 22-year-old man was arrested on Sunday while a 19-year-old was arrested yesterday, both in connection with alleged offensive behaviour.

They were due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Four men - aged 17, 22 and two aged 27 - have previously appeared in court in connection with alleged offensive behaviour after two blow-up dolls, one wearing a Rangers scarf, were strung up in the home section at Celtic Park during the game.

A 26-year-old man has also been arrested over alleged offensive singing.

On Friday police released pictures of 10 people they want to speak to as part of their investigation into a series of incidents at the Celtic-Rangers match in Glasgow on September 10.

The latest two arrests were not of men who featured in the photographs.

Officers are also investigating vandalism of toilets in the away section after images appeared on social media after the game, which Celtic won 5-1, showing toilet doors and roof tiles smashed.

