Two men rescued after dinghy capsizes in the Firth of Forth

A lifeboat crew were called out to rescue two men in the Firth of Forth on Sunday afternoon, after their dinghy capsized off Portobello.

A crowd of people gathered on Portobello promenade when the two boaters became stranded at sea.

The beach goers watched as the two men sat on top of their dinghy after it capsized in the wind yesterday afternoon.

Around 1pm, they were rescued by Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat crew and brought ashore.

Mark Brown, one of the liftboat helm’s, said: “On arrival, we pulled both male casualties into the lifeboat and took them ashore where Fisherrow Coastguard Rescue team personnel assisted. One casualty had swallowed a lot of water and was very cold, but the second sailor was able to assist in the recovery of the dinghy.

“The casualties were well equipped for inshore sailing but they didn’t have a radio or mobile phone onboard; they were fortunate in this instance that members of the public called 999 to launch a rescue mission.”

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY