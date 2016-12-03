Two men charged following Aviemore ‘30-person’ nightclub brawl

Two men, aged 21 and 23, have been charged following a nightclub brawl involving 30 people in Aviemore.

The disturbance, which was understood to have involved around 30 people, took place in the Grampian Road area of the town outside The Vault nightclub on Sunday November 27.

Both men are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court at a later date following the incident outside the Vault nightclub.

Police are urging anyone with more information on the incident toinformation to contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

Officers are also seeking anyone who may have videos or photographs taken on the night of the incident/