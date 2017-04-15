Two drivers hospitalised after head-on crash on A96

TWO drivers are being treated in hospital after a head-on crash in Aberdeenshire.

A number of other drivers stopped to help after the collision between a blue Vauxhall Astra VXR and a white Vauxhall Corsa VXR on the A96 between Inverurie and Huntly at around 10.15am on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man driving the Astra was taken to hospital for treatment to serious but non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The 23-year-old woman driving the Corsa was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The road was closed for almost three hours while officers examined the scene and it has since reopened.

Road Policing Constable Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle on the A96 prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

“I would also like to thank the various members of the public who stopped to offer assistance and help both drivers immediately after the collision. Again, if any of these people have not spoken to police, I would ask them to make contact on 101.”