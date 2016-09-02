Two dead after motorcycle and car collide in Midlothian

TWO bikers have have died following a crash in Rosewell.

A man riding a motorcycle and his female passenger were involved in a collision with a car.

Emergency services were called but the two bikers were pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Biker fights for life after crash in Highlands

The accident happened on the A6094 at Rosewell at around 10.40pm on Thursday night.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Midlothian are investigating following a fatal road traffic collision on the A6094 at Rosewell.

“The male rider of the motorcycle and his female passenger were sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A 26-year-old man, who was driving the BMW 116, was treated at the scene.

READ MORE: Alastair Dalton: Reclaiming roads for cyclists is a necessity

“The road is currently closed to allow officers to continue their enquiries and establish the full circumstances.”

Officers ask anyone with information to call 101.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY