Two arrested over global plot to hack Microsoft network

Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged worldwide conspiracy to hack into the Microsoft network.

Detectives from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (Serocu) raided two properties in Lincolnshire and Bracknell on Thursday and arrested two men.

A 22-year-old man from Lincolnshire was arrested on suspicion of gaining unauthorised access to a computer and a 25-year-old man from Bracknell was arrested for computer misuse act offences.

Detective Sergeant Rob Bryant from Serocu’s cyber crime unit, said: “We are working closely with our colleagues in EMSOU (East Midlands Special Operations Unit), Microsoft’s cyber team, the FBI, EUROPOL and the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) to investigate these offences.

“This group is spread around the world and therefore the investigation is being coordinated with our various partners. We’ve made two arrests in the UK this morning and have seized a number of devices.

“We are still in the early stages of this investigation and will work with our partners to ensure that cyber criminals have no place to hide.

“It is too early to speculate on what information the group have accessed, however, after speaking with Microsoft, we can confirm they did not gain access to customer information. The offences took place between January 2017 to March 2017.”

The two men arrested currently remain in police custody.