Two arrested after £220,000 of heroin and cocaine seized

Two men have been arrested and £220,000 of heroin and cocaine recovered in a police raid.

Officers found the drugs in a search of a property in Bellefield Avenue, Dundee, on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 25 and 27, were arrested and charged over the find and are expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Police said the search was part of a wider drugs crackdown and “further enquiries are ongoing”.

Detective Inspector Stewart Forsyth said: “A significant amount of heroin and cocaine was recovered, highlighting our ongoing commitment to remove controlled drugs from our communities and reduce the harm caused by illegal substances.

“I want to thank our communities for their support. By providing information to us about drug-related criminality we can take positive action to search properties under warrant, seize controlled drugs and arrest those involved in their supply.

“If you have concerns about drug-related activity contact us on 101. If you want to tell us about your concerns, but you want to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Report it and we will take action.”

