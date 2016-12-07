Two American dinosaurs go hunting for Nessie

TOP Scottish visitor attractions have been given a major boost after a visit from two Tyrannosaurus Rex from across the Atlantic.

Global social media duo Trex Tuesdays have been brought to the UK to explore Scotland, Wales and London to share their experiences with their thousands of online fans.

Trex Tuesdays dress up as dinosaurs and film their attempts at human tasks. While in Scotland they went hunting for Nessie on Loch Ness and travelled to some of the country’s top attractions.

They visited Dochfour House, Aldourie Castle, Urquhart Castle, Tomatin Distillery, Inverness Golf Club, Chisholm’s Highland Dress, Steve the Nessie Hunter at Dores Beach, Inverness Castle and Spud the Piper.

Elsewhere in the UK they were also spotted taking a selfie in front of Big Ben and recreating the Beatles’ Abbey Road crossing.

TrexTuesdays at Loch Ness. Picture: VisitBritain

The initiative was the brainchild of VisitBritain.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “It’s wonderful to see Trex Tuesdays giving their followers a taste of Scotland and meeting our very own prehistoric Nessie.

“However, with its awe-inspiring scenery and rich history and heritage, you don’t have to be a dinosaur to enjoy the Scottish Highlands.

VisitBritain marketing director Robin Johnson added: “Make no bones about it, it’s a fantastic time for Trex Tuesdays to visit.

Trex Tuesdays at Inverness Golf Club. Picture: VisitBritain

“Britain is not only offering great value but also a feast of amazing experiences that T-Rex can only get here - from walking in the steps of their ancestors on the Jurassic Coast and chewing the fat with Nessie in Scotland, to dropping in on recently discovered cousins in the Vale of Glamorgan in Wales.

“We’re thrilled they are sharing their #OMGB (Oh My GREAT Britain) amazing moments on social media with their thousands of fans and inspiring more people to book a trip to the UK.”

Trex Tuesdays said: “Britain has such great history and since we are 65 million years old, we really appreciate that! Our trip was many experiences in one; we loved the bustle and pomp of London, explored the lochs and hills of Scotland, and climbed castles and played rugby in Wales. It was more than a vacation, it was an adventure.”

Trex Tuesdays’ videos are released every Tuesday on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram and have gained millions of views online. This week’s video focuses on their time in London, while the following two videos, which will be released on the next two Tuesdays, will show the dinosaurs exploring Scotland and Wales.

TrexTuesdays at Chisholms Kiltmakers in Inverness. Picture: VisitBritain

Social media is at the heart of VisitBritain’s domestic and international #OMGB ‘Home of Amazing Moments’ campaigns which showcase the incredible experiences that can only be had on a trip in Britain.