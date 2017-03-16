Twitter users warned to check settings after global hack

A large-scale Twitter hack of third-party apps has led to industry experts warning users to check their security settings and permissions.

The BBC, Forbes and countless other organisations suffered ‘hacking’ through apps such as Twitter Counter and other Twitter analytic tools.

As part of the hack, a number of accounts posted identical spam messages written in Turkish. Some of the messages included swastikas and Nazi hashtags.

The social media site and the parties involved acknowledged the hack and said that action was being taken to solve the issue.

Users are being warned to check their app permissions especially for apps that have permission to write tweets and send information on a profile.

Twitter profiles can check app permissions by clicking apps, which will then offer all the apps with third-party access. Clicking “revoke” will remove the app’s permissions.