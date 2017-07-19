TV star Kirsty Gallacher turns back on Scotland to support England

Edinburgh-born TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher has turned her back on Scotland to support England at the Women’s European Championships.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Gallacher, who moved from Scotland when she was 18 months old, will be backing the Lionesses when they take on Scotland in the opening match tonight.

She said: “We are all extremely proud of the England team. I hope the chants help inspire the public to get behind the Lionesses.”

The English team’s sponsors Vauxhall added: “Although Kirsty was born in Scotland she has always been passionate about supporting England.

“She follows both teams but would call herself an England fan – hope this clarifies the situation.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic begin talks for defender | Patrick Roberts to Southampton | Rangers boss calls for calm