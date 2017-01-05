Tumeric lattes and ‘plant butchery’ tops 2017 menu

A rise in popularity of “plant butchery”, “crunchy textured breakfast foods” and home-grown produce and wine in post-Brexit Britain are the trends consumers are set to see in restaurants in the coming year, according to annual predictions published by food experts.

A list of predictions for 2017 created by website Big Hospitality also warned that the price of an average meal out is set to rocket by 10 per cent amid a weak pound and post-Brexit economic uncertainty, which it said could force consumers to eat out less frequently – and to look for higher quality and better value when they do.

It added that English wine was likely to soar in popularity, while customers will look to support British producers and farmers.

Meanwhile, sister publication Restaurant magazine claimed in its annual look ahead that naan breads are set to become the “new taco” with flavours and fillings added, while demand for “tumeric latte” – a milk drink made with the orange spice – will also soar in popularity due to increasing interest in its health benefits.

It also said that “nose to tail” vegetarian eating, dubbed “plant butchery” – where chefs experiment with parts of plants that are usually thrown away, such as skins and roots – would also take off in 2017 as restaurants seek to keep costs down.

Stefan Chomka, editor of Restaurant, said: “Things like British charcuterie, which has previously been prohibitively expensive, will also take off.

“As we feel the effect of the weak pound and things brought in from elsewhere start to feel more expensive, people are going to start thinking that instead of buying something from Italy or France, why not, when the cost has become more reasonable, buy something someone is making on my doorstep?”

In other trends, breakfast is set to become even more important, Big Hospitality predicted, with all-day offerings and brunch continuing to grow in popularity. It said that traditional “smooth foods” such as scrambled egg or porridge are being replaced with crunchy textures and strong flavours such as crispy chorizo sausage.

Unusual dessert flavours such as ice creams made with beetroot, sweetcorn, pumpkin and sweet potato, are likely to do well, the magazine said, while spices in both sweet and savoury dishes, including treats such as strawberries with pepper cream, will also be popular.