Troon woman may have lain dead with family for months

Police are investigating the death of a woman amid reports she may have lain dead in her home for months.

Officers were called to Aldersyde Avenue in Troon, South Ayrshire, on November 10 after neighbours reportedly complained of a bad smell.

The 46-year-old woman lived there with her sister and daughter, according to media reports.

Police are treating the death as unexplained and said investigations are continuing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1620 hours on Thursday November 10, police discovered the body of a 46-year-old woman within a property in Aldersyde Avenue in Troon.

“The relatives of the woman have been informed.

“A post-mortem examination has been carried out. Officers are treating the death as unexplained at this time and inquiries are ongoing.”