TripAdvisor users vote Luskentyre beach best in Scotland

Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris has been named best in Scotland by travel site TripAdvisor.

The stunning golden beach on the Hebridean island was the only Scottish beach to feature in the website’s UK top 10.

Luskentyre and other neighbouring beeaches at Seilebost and Scarista on the west coast of the Isle of Harris regularly feature in polls as among the most stunning in Europe,

They are famed not only for their miles of sands but also clear waters and abundant wildlife,

TripAdvisor users said Weymouth Beach was the best in Britain.

The three-mile long stretch of sand was also ranked number nine across the whole of Europe, travel site TripAdvisor said.

It was praised for offering traditional seaside attractions such as Punch and Judy and donkey rides, as well as live music and free summer firework displays.

Jason Osborne, of Weymouth and Portland Borough Council, said the award was “a huge accolade” for the beach and the town.

He went on: “This award is particularly special for the borough as it is based solely on reviews from people who have visited our resort.”

The ranking was based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor over the past 12 months.

The number one beach in the world was named as Baia do Sancho in Brazil’s Fernando de Noronha archipelago, while Europe’s top destination is La Concha Beach in San Sebastian, Spain.

:: The top 10 beaches in the UK according to TripAdvisor are:

1. Weymouth Beach, Dorset

2. Fistral Beach, Cornwall

3. St Brelade’s Bay Beach, Jersey

4. Luskentyre, Isle of Harris

5. Woolacombe Beach, Devon

6. Porthminster Beach, Cornwall

7. Bournemouth Beach, Dorset

8. Rhossili Bay, Swansea

9. Perranporth Beach, Cornwall

10. Hengistbury Head, Dorset