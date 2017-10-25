Trio of otters released into the wild in the Highlands

These touching pictures show an orphaned otter being released back into the wild following months of rehabilitation.

An animal welfare charity released three otters, named Eddy, Stream and Smoult, back into the Highlands after nursing them.

The otters will still be monitored. Picture: SSPCA

The otters were set free into a freshwater loch at a secret location on 19 October.

The Scottish SPCA said they have cared for 105 otters since opening their National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire, five years ago.

And they said that 96 of these were cubs.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said: “We were successfully able to release Eddy, Stream and Smoult into the Highlands after they spent several months in our care.

“Otters were driven to near extinction throughout the UK between the 1950’s and 1970’s.

“However, due to improvements in water quality and with otters now being protected they can be seen once again in Scotland and other parts of the UK.”

He added: “All three otters were orphaned as youngsters and came into the centre at around eight to ten weeks old.

“They were hand-reared by staff who even had to play with them individually to prevent boredom before they were introduced to each other.

“There are many factors that need to be met before we can release otters back into the wild; the weather, site location, otter population in the area and landowners’ permission.

“All of these must be in place to ensure the best chance of survival.

“With help from the Woodland Trust we were able to access the remote release site in the Highlands in order to successfully release the otters.

“Without their help, we would not have been able to access this site.

“Support feeding and shelter has been provided for Eddy, Stream and Smoult and they will be monitored using camera traps in the hope we will get some feedback about how well these otters are doing.

“This method was successfully used last year, at a release on Mull, and those otters are still doing well several months after their release.”

Mr Seddon also appealed to members of the public to be vigilant when spotting the animals in the wild.

He added: “Anyone who finds an otter cub that is calling for its mother should at first observe from a distance providing the cub is in a safe position.

“If the mother does not return before dark then the cub will need to be brought into our care.

“If the cub appears in anyway injured or ill please call our animal helpline immediately and contain the otter if possible.”