Tributes pour in for Scots Thai boxer who dies from heatstroke

Tributes have poured in from all over the world for a popular Scottish Muay Thai boxer who is understood to have died from heatstroke.

Jordan Coe, 20, was discovered by police in the Muang district of Thailand on Sunday, just hours before he was due to fight at the Sangam Asean promotion in Korat.

Tributes have been paid to Jordan Coe who died from heatstroke. Picture: Contributed

The boxing star, originally from Falkirk, left his hotel resort on Saturday afternoon to go for a jog wearing what Thai media described as a “thick outfit” and failed to return. His body was subsequently discovered on Sunday.

Today, his friends and relatives have been left devastated by the shock incident, and his Scottish coach, Craig Floan, has set up a fundraising page to help his family raise funds to bring his body home from Thailand.

Mr Floan, of the Glasgow Thai Boxing Academy , said: “Jordan was a loveable rogue, a cheeky chappy who lived his life to absolute fullest.

“He trained hard, fought hard and entertained hard, he was a real role model to not only the youngsters but to the adults too.

“The whole Thai boxing community not only in Scotland but the rest of world is absolutely devastated by this news a loss that will never be recovered.

“From the whole Thai community our thoughts are with his mum and whole family, we will love and miss him the community will never be the same again.”

Jordan, who formerly trained at Carnage Mhay Thai Gym in Grangemouth, moved to Ubon Ratchanthani around three years ago to pursue his lifelong dream of Muay Thai boxing.

He had been training at the Lamnammoon Muay Thai gym and was due to return to Scotland this summer to fight with the Glasgow Thai Boxing Academy.

Just days before his body was discovered, the former pupil of Braes High School, wrote on his Facebook page: “Fighting this Sunday on Sa-ngam ASEAN promotion in Korat.

“Loving the constant fighting each month.

“Almost three years living in Thailand and with each year, I always learn more and more.

“Thankyou to my team, family, friends and fans for helping me on my journey.

“I recommend anyone to go with their gut feeling and follow their dream. No matter what it may be.”

Friends have rushed to pay tribute to the “amazing” and “talented” showman on Facebook.

One friend wrote: “Can’t believe the news I’ve just woke up to see.

“One of my first ever friends and person I met in Thai boxing has passed away while living over in Thailand.

“Only spoke to him a few days ago about going to see him when I was over in two weeks, “Absolutely devastated.

“Never seen him without a smile, amazing person, fighter and showman.

“RIP Jordan Coe - never stop dancing mate.”

The Black Diamond Thai Boxing Club in Tranent wrote: “As many of you have heard, we’ve very recently lost a tremendously talented young fighter in the tragic death of Jordan Coe.. I’m genuinely lost for words.

“What an extremely talented young man he was - not to mention how down to earth and humble he was. RIP.”

A spokeswoman for the Foreign Office said: “We are providing assistance to the family of a British national following their death in Thailand.

“Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

• To help bring Jordan home, click here.