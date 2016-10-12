Tributes paid to Ben Nevis climber

A man who died following a fall on the UK’s highest mountain has been remembered for his “kind” and “bubbly” personality.

Fraser Campbell, 52, who lived in Clackmannanshire, died after falling on the north face of Ben Nevis on Friday.

A major rescue operation was launched after Mr Campbell’s climbing companion raised the alarm, with a team of 31 people and a rescue helicopter searching for the climbers.

Police Scotland released a statement on behalf of Mr Campbell’s fiancée, Julie, and wider family, saying: “Fraser was born in Glasgow, but lived most of his life on the north-east coast of England, before moving back to Scotland with his family in June of this year.

“Fraser was my fiance, my best friend and a wonderful daddy to our little girl. He was kind and had a bubbly personality.

“He radiated enthusiasm and positivity in everything he did, but especially for his two great passions – his family and climbing.”