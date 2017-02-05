Tree ‘where Wallace bled’ may be put on display

A TREE linked to Sir William Wallace could be put on display in a castle tourist attraction.

According to legend, Wallace was chained to the oak in Port Glasgow, after he was captured by the English in 1305.

The tree blew down during storms in 1995, but two large sections were salvaged and kept in a yard nearby.

The ancient trunk was removed on Friday and campaigners hope the remains could be displayed at Newark Castle in Port Glasgow, which is owned by Historic Environment Scotland.

Cha Halliday, of the Society of William Wallace, said that the landmark had become part of folklore as “the tree where Wallace bled”.

The chain that was used to restrain the freedom fighter is said to have remained at the scene for many years. Each time it rotted away it was replaced, up to Victorian times.

Remarkably, when samples were taken last year, a section of chain was found “swallowed” up by the tree.

It is now being stored in a secure unit to be dried ahead of its possible display.

Mr Halliday said: “The tree was well known for many years as ‘The Wallace Tree’.

“Wallace was said to have been taken there before he was transferred to London to stand trial for treason.

“Parts were salvaged 22 years ago and taken to a yard where they remained until now.

“Analysis of their age last year was inconclusive but the legend has been told for many years. It remains a fantastic story.

“We will be meeting with Historic Environment Scotland and hopefully the section with the chain will be put on show at Newark Castle.

“It’s a stone’s throw from where the tree once stood and would enable more people to hear the story of Wallace and the legend of this oak.”

