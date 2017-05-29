Travel: Jurys Inn, Brighton

Do Not Disturb

Budget or boutique?

I don’t think there are many genuine budget options in Brighton. Its classy, quirky, fun reputation comes with a price tag. That said, the Jurys Inn Waterfront is central and more reasonably priced than you’d expect given its uber stylish atrium – transformed after an extensive £5.6 million refurb. We were warmly welcomed by the manager, Jerome, and shown to our pristine family room, before heading back downstairs for a much needed breakfast. The 210-bedroom hotel definitely feels more Chic Boutique than High Street chain.

Room service

Our family room had two super-comfy kingsize beds and enough space for all our luggage and toys. It was freshly decorated and the bathroom had a powerful over-bath shower and complimentary toiletries. We weren’t lucky enough to have a sea view but the children amused themselves looking at the little revolving dishes in the sushi bar across the road and at the many newlyweds emerging from the town hall.

The best vista is found in the atrium, which has a glass-fronted lounge looking out over the pebble beach to the sea. The hotel boasts a leisure centre with family pool, a gym and a Pecksniffs of Brighton beauty bar. The hotel concierge Ken is always on hand to help you with any enquiry.

Wining and dining

At the family-friendly bar and restaurant in the atrium there’s a bar menu, a restaurant menu (available after 6pm) and a kids menu. We tried all three during our stay. We definitely preferred the bar menu and the highlight was the buttermilk chicken burger with Swiss cheese and garlic aioli.

Our restaurant meal was disappointing on a number of fronts. My steak was badly cooked and had to be returned, only for its successor to prove inedibly tough. Drinks had to be requested twice and my starter never appeared.

But a splendid breakfast soon made amends with an extensive hot buffet and a funky pancake machine which amused the children.

Worth getting out of bed for

Only two minutes’ walk away is Brighton Pier with its retro funfair, tacky tourist stalls, arcade, striped deckchairs, fish and chip vendors and ice cream stands. We all had a memorable afternoon trying out the attractions and there was plenty for little ones to do, including a giant inflatable slide, bouncy castle and trampolines.

We also visited the aquarium, which is next to the pier. It was small but buggy friendly, and my tots enjoyed it. They loved the beach too, endlessly filling and emptying their buckets with stones. The beach also has a play area ideal for younger children, but the best place for young families in town is the green flag awarded Preston Park. It has play equipment for children of all ages, two cafés, multi-sports and recreation facilities plus tranquil gardens to explore. It also has England’s largest rockery which incorporates twisting paths and trickling streams.

Guestbook comments

Location couldn’t be better and the hotel is worth visiting for its breakfast alone. The fashionable and comfortable décor is a bonus.

Little extras

There is free wifi throughout (without the need to constantly sign-up) and the giant Kilner Jar of fruity water in the atrium is a welcome thirst quencher on sunny days.

Gavin Munro

Prices from £99 for a standard double room. Jurys Inn Brighton Waterfront, King’s Road, Brighton BN1 2GS, +44 127 320 6700, email jurysinnbrightonwaterfront@jurysinns.com. EasyJet flies to London Gatwick from Edinburgh with prices starting from £22.99 per person (one-way, including taxes and based on two people on the same booking), www.easyjet.com. www.visitbrighton.com