Travel: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Glasgow

Do Not Disturb

It’s a welcome modernisation, with key communal areas like the reception, bar and restaurant areas revamped in Instagram-friendly colour combinations such as rich reds and blues. The hotel itself is vast – with 300 guest rooms including three suites, as well as what it says is Scotland’s largest hotel meeting space, the Grand Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 1,500 people. Most Glaswegians will have no doubt been through its doors at least once for a wedding, conference or graduation ball.

One of Hilton’s 16 Scottish properties, it’s certainly in a prime city-centre location, tucked behind Sauchiehall Street and a few minutes from key train and bus stations. Check-in is at 3pm, and I arrive then, with a lively wedding evidently already in full swing in one of the function rooms. But after waiting for more than 20 minutes I’m told my room isn’t ready and I’ll need to wait longer, with no explanation given. However, a couple of minutes later it has mysteriously become available, and I head upstairs with my free warm chocolate chip cookie – a DoubleTree check-in trademark.

Budget or boutique?

The DoubleTree brand is aiming for highly personal service along the lines of a boutique hotel, and rooms are priced above budget rates. It also seems to attract a broad range of guests from retired couples to stag dos, wedding parties and families.

Room service

My executive room is big enough to cartwheel across a few times (a theory I don’t put to the test) and decorated in a slightly Nineties combination of browns and lime greens with a small sofa and coffee table. Although many hotels seem to be ditching the time-honoured kettle-and-shortbread combo, that thankfully isn’t the case here. It also ticks another crucial element of a hotel stay, with a bath in addition to a separate shower. The view over Cambridge Street might not be the most scenic outlook in Glasgow, but I can see far beyond, bringing a lot of light into the room.

Worth getting out of bed for

This is in an ideal location for staggering back after, say, a shopping marathon, lunch that goes on all afternoon, or a show – the SSE Hydro, for example, is a short cab ride away. There’s also a spa, and after breakfast I head down for a dip in the pool, which is big enough for a proper swim, although the décor seems a little dated and out of sync with the rest of the hotel’s new look. However, the compact steam room upstairs feels much more up-to-date, and there’s a well fitted-out gym.

Wining and dining

The hotel’s refurbishment has targeted craft beer fans and carnivores with the in-house bar Cask and restaurant Brisket. The former has a host of Scottish beers and the latter centres around 28-day aged beef from the Duke of Buccleuch’s estate, although there are a few veggie options. I order dinner via room service, choosing a half spatchcock chicken with sweet potato fries and corn on the cob followed by ice cream. Breakfast ticks all the fry-up/continental/fruit and yogurt/pastries boxes – and I ignore the conventional wisdom that you don’t need to sample them all. There’s also an in-house all-day Costa Coffee bar, a good spot to know if you’re in town and in need of the joint boosts of caffeine and comfy seats.

Little extras

The warm chocolate chip cookie is a nice touch, and DoubleTree, one of Hilton’s 14 brands, says it’s “synonymous with the brand’s commitment to providing guests with a warm welcome and unforgettable stay”. However, given that the queue at reception was still in full force at 5pm, a quicker and more efficient check-in process would definitely have been of more use.

Guestbook comments

A hotel whose revamp adds welcome, stylish new spots for coffee or dinner in the city centre, and great location and size inevitably guarantees a steady stream of customers, but where service often failed to keep pace with demand.

Emma Newlands

Rooms start at £80 (£90 with breakfast) in May. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Glasgow Central, Cambridge Street, Glasgow G2 3HN, tel: 0141-332 3311, (doubletree3.hilton.com)