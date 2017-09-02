Travel chaos as section of A9 closes due to crash

A section of the A9 was closed this afternoon following an incident involving four vehicles.

The incident happened near the Broxden roundabout around 11.25am this morning, but is understood to have been cleared.

The northbound carriageway had been closed, while the outside lane heading in the opposite direction had also been shut.

A car had overturned in the crash, which added to the tailbacks.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Ambulance crews are at the scene. We do not have information on any injuries yet.

“Vehicle recovery has been called.”

Commuters have been asked to avoid the route if possible and expect delays as the recovery process gets underway.