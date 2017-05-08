Travel: Adelaide

Sun, sand and a Fringe festival

Imagine a trip to the Edinburgh Festival where brollies and waterproofs can be gleefully discarded in favour of sunscreen and shirtsleeves. And if you need a break from the culture on offer, miles of beaches are only a short bus ride away, with waters so mild they barely quench the heat on your skin.

Henley Beach, Adelaide Picture: South Australian Tourism Commission.

Welcome to Mad March in the South Australian capital of Adelaide, which boasts one of the biggest arts festivals in the world. Just like Edinburgh in August, culture fever grips this vibrant city of 1.2 million people every spring with the bars, clubs, hotels and restaurants doubling up as makeshift venues for myriad comedy nights, theatrical performances, circus, burlesque and all manner of shows. The main festival with its slightly higher-end shows is complemented by a massive Fringe programme. It may not be on the scale of Edinburgh yet, but Adelaide is growing fast. More than 1,000 Fringe shows were put on this year around the city with ticket sales of over 650,000, an 8 per cent jump on the previous year.

A stroll down the Rundle Mall pedestrian thoroughfare in the heart of the city centre has shades of the Royal Mile, as artists put on impromptu performances to attract festival-goers to their shows. It’s easy to see why acts from as far afield as Scandinavia, Africa, Singapore, the US and UK are attracted to this sun-baked celebration of the arts. And it really is hot. March is getting into the Australian autumn, but temperatures are well into the 30s for most of the week we spend here.

Fringe activities are spread throughout the city, but a few main hubs are established which house multiple venues. The Garden of Unearthly Delights in Rundle Park or nearby Gluttony in Rymill Park, or the Royal Croquet Club, on the banks of the city’s Torrens River are the more happening spots for festival goers. Like arts festivals everywhere, comedy is big business and tends to dominate. I’m curious to see how a bit of Brit humour plays Down Under and check out the Best of the Edinburgh Festival Show. The three comics, Lloyd Langford, Fin Taylor and Jimmy McGhie leave the audience in stitches.

The following night it’s a spot of music with boy band/a cappella combo the Magnets, who throw in some swing, rock, funk, disco and saucy banter with the audience members which goes down a treat. Another highlight is the Barbu Electro Trad Cabaret. This spectacular mix of tongue-in-cheek contemporary circus and spectacular acrobatics leaves the audience gasping throughout the 90-minute performance. It’s been a hit in Edinburgh in recent years and the Adelaide crowd love it.

If music festivals are more your thing, you can swing by the four-day World of Music And Dance (Womad) in the city’s Botanic Park. Adelaide’s city centre is entirely ringed by major parkland areas where most of the key festivals are housed. The Womad event boasts seven stages featuring performances and workshops by the some of the top traditional and contemporary musicians, dancers and DJs. And it’s a really laid-back family atmosphere with a KidZone activity area, street theatre and visual artists at the event.

But Adelaide is a city with a lot going on and so much more to see and do than just the festival. The banks of the Torrens are worth taking a few hours to check out. A memorable way to explore this area is a Segway tour. Operator Segway Sensation offers a guided tour of the Riverbank precinct which houses the Adelaide Oval stadium. A must-try Adelaide experience is the roof walk across the top of the stadium’s huge stands. It needs a good head for heights but offers sensational views of the city.

If you a fancy a break from urban hustle, a half-hour bus or tram ride takes you down to the warm blue waters of the Gulf of St Vincent. Glenelg is the city’s favoured beach resort, but I find Henley Beach a bit quieter and faster to get to on the bus. For a truly memorable experience, though, head down to Glenelg for a morning’s wild swimming with dolphins on the city’s coastline with Temptation Sailing.

On the other side of city, the Adelaide Hills are also a great way to explore the wider area. A trip to the Glen Ewin Estate and its massive fig orchard is a great morning out, or pop into its bistro for breakfast and a range of sharing platters.

If you want to tick all the boxes for a trip Down Under, head to the nearby Gorge Wildlife Park for a chance to hold a koala and feed some kangaroos in their pen. It’s surprising how docile the roos and wallabies are around humans. South Australia is wine country and no trip would be complete without a day out in the vast vineyard regions which surround Adelaide. Most of these include bistros or restaurants as part of the complex, including the Mount Lofty Ranges in the Adelaide Hills which provide the chance to eat on a terrace with stunning views over the vines in the valley below. The McLaren Vale region to the south of the city is a popular draw and it’s worth getting along to d’Arenberg Wines to check out the giant Rubik’s cube-style entertainment venue and conference space. The $13million creation is the brainchild of fourth generation winemaker Chester Osborn, who says it represents the “puzzle” of winemaking.

There’s also the Barossa valley to the north of the city. An exhilarating way to get around here and feel the wind in your hair is on a souped-up trike powered by a Harley Davidson motorbike on the front end. Rider/guide Tony Tscharke of Barossa Unique Tours provides a memorable introduction to the area via miked-up helmets. Stop off at Fino Seppeltsfield for a bite to eat in the delightful courtyard, then enjoy a tour of the winery, including the chance to Taste Your Birth Year at its renowned Centennial Cellar.

So if you fancy a bit of culture in spring or just want to bask in the sunshine and explore some stunning beaches and countryside, sensational Adelaide will take some beating.

Qatar Airways offers return flights from Edinburgh to Adelaide for £1,037 in economy class and £4,045 in business class (www.qatarairways.com). A standard double room at the Crowne Plaza Adelaide is A$205 per night for two adults (www.crowneplazaadelaide.com.au). Temptation Sailing’s Swim with the Dolphin Cruise costs A$98 (dolphinboat.com.au). Segway Sensation’s riverbank tours cost A$99 (www.segwaysensationsa.com.au). Adelaide Oval’s roof walk costs A$99 (roofclimb.com.au ).