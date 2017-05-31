Western Ferries ploughs £2.5m into Gourock terminal

The operator of commercial vehicle and passenger ferry services between Gourock and Dunoon is to invest a further £2.5 million in upgrading its terminal at McInroy’s Point, Gourock.

Western Ferries (Clyde) said the project – due for completion in late autumn – will see the replacement of the older berthing structure at McInroy’s Point and a new 30-metre linkspan bridge.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

The contract for the works has been secured by Barrhead-based civil engineer George Leslie, while Arch Henderson has been appointed as consultant engineer to oversee delivery. Both firms delivered upgrade work to Western Ferries’ terminals a decade ago.

Once completed, the upgraded berthing facilities at McInroy’s Point will be better able to accommodate tidal variations and changeable weather.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Gordon Ross, managing director of Western Ferries (Clyde), said: “This £2.5m investment is a clear statement of our confidence in the company and in our employees. It also represents the next step in future-proofing our business and service provision.”

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook