Video: How many of these Scottish bridges can you name?

A short film featuring nearly 40 Scottish bridges has been made to celebrate the Queensferry Crossing.

The six-minute production was specially commissioned to be shown at the bridge's official opening event in Roysth on Monday.

A Love Letter to Scotland's Bridges, by Cromarty-based filmmaker Don Coutts, features 37 bridges across the country.

Opening in black and white with the Skye Bridge, it takes a whirlwind tour of some of Scotland's most historic and distinctive road and rail crossings before dramatically switching to colour for the Forth Bridge, Forth Road Bridge and Queensferry Crossing.

See how many you recognise - and compare your score with the list in the end credits.