VIDEO: Grisly tale unfolds in Falkirk canal tunnel

The grisly tale of navvies-turned-murderers Burke and Hare will be dramatised with a “pop-up” Canal Theatre production in a Falkirk tunnel from next week.

Audiences will be led into the 630m-long tunnel on the Union Canal by Hare’s wife Margaret, in The Resurrection.

Inside they will encounter some of the men’s 16 victims - and then the chilling Burke himself.

Burke and Hare moved from Ireland to help dig the canal in the early 1800s before going on to provide bodies for medical experimentation by luring victims to Hare’s guesthouse in Edinburgh.

Public performances run from Friday to Sunday for three weeks from 4 August, which may be extended.