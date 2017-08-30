Video: Explore the Queensferry Crossing by numbers

From the new world record for longest continuous underwater concrete pour to the longest free-standing cantilever in the world, the Queensferry crossing is a world class record breaker.

The Queensferry Crossing is a smoother journey over the water than the Forth Road Bridge, but it’s when you delve into the numbers that you gain a true sense of appreciation for the superstructure.

The Queensferry Crossing is now open to traffic. Picture: Tony McGuire/Scotsman

Let’s start with the basics: 23,000 miles of cable was used in the construction of the bridge, nearly enough to circle the globe if laid end to end.

The amount of concrete poured over the course of the project - 150,000 tonnes - is almost as much as was used in the construction of the London Olympic Park and Athletes’ Village.

The Crossing has the longest free-standing balanced cantilever in the world. Guinness World Records verified a width of 644m before the section was connected to the rest of the structure.

Another world record was picked up in 2013, with the largest continuous underwater concrete pour. Concrete was poured 24/7 for 15 days in order to lay the foundations of the south tower.

It’s 25 per cent higher than the Forth Road Bridge, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but that quarter equates to 50m of a difference.

Paired with the concrete, 35,000 tonnes of steel was used in construction - the same number as the number of people who voted to ‘Name The Bridge’.

Approximately 7,000 tonnes of steel was used to build the north and south viaducts at either entrance to the crossing.

Scottish sculptor Andy Scott could have fashioned 115 Kelpies from the steel used on the superstructure.

Finally, it’s easy to look to the engineering materials to supply the biggest numbers, but the Queensferry Crossing would never have seen the light of day without the 10 million man hours put in by construction teams.

