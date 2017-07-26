Video: Burke and Hare come to life in Falkirk canal tunnel

The grisly tale of navvies-turned-murderers Burke and Hare will be dramatised with a “pop-up” Canal Theatre production in a Falkirk tunnel from next week.

Audiences will be led into the 630m-long tunnel on the Union Canal by Hare’s wife Margaret, in new play The Resurrection.

William Burke, played by James Barrie, is among the characters based on the real-life 19th century serial killers who worked on the Union canal through Falkirk. Picture: Michael Gillen

Inside they will encounter some of the men’s 16 victims - and then the chilling Burke himself.

Burke and Hare moved from Ireland to help dig the canal in the early 1800s before going on to provide bodies for medical experimentation by luring victims to Hare’s guesthouse in Edinburgh.

Public performances run from Friday to Sunday for four weeks from 4 August, which may be extended further.

