Two pilots arrested ‘under the influence’ at Glasgow Airport

Two pilots were arrested at Glasgow Airport yesterday on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.

The United Airlines pilots, aged 35 and 45, were stopped by police before boarding their 9am flight on Saturday morning.

They were due to pilot an aircraft bound for Newark Airport near New York, carrying 141 passengers.

The flight later took off at 7.15pm after a crew change.

The men are expected to appear before Paisley Sherriff Court charged with alleged offences under the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003.

• READ MORE: Airline suspends pilots charged with being drunk on Glasgow flight

United Airlines said the pilots had relieved of their flying duties pending an investigation.

In a similar incident, two Canadian pilots appeared in court in July after being arrested on suspicion of being drunk.

Captain Jean-Francois Perreault, aged 39, and Imran Zafar Syed, who is 37, were due to fly an Air Transat jet with 345 passengers and nine crew on board from Glasgow to Toronto when they were arrested by Police.

They were released on bail and are due to return to court at a later date. They were also suspended by the airline pending an internal investigation.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY