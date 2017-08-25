Trains disrupted after car crashes into rail bridge near Croy

Have your say

Rail travel in Scotland has been disrupted after a driver crashed into a railway bridge.

A number of trains have been cancelled following the incident near Croy, North Lankarkshire. It has led to delays and cancellations between Glasgow and Edinburgh, while effective services from Glasgow to Aberdeen, Dundee and Inverness.

Engineers have been called to inspect the bridge.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge near Croy, trains have to run at a reduced speed.”

Keep up to date with the disruptions on Scotrail’s website.