Train driver was nine times alcohol limit at Waverley Station

A TRAIN driver has pleaded guilty to being almost nine times the alcohol limit as he prepared to take a service from Edinburgh to Glasgow.

Colin Chapman, 54, was said to have been caught at Waverley Station before the late night service departed on May 25.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard yesterday that he provided a blood sample of 174 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Railway regulations stipulate a maximum reading of 20mg per 100ml.

The court heard that Chapman, of Milngavie, had resigned as a train driver following his arrest. Sentence has been deferred until next month for reports.

A spokesman for ScotRail said following the case: “This was an extremely rare occurrence.

“We take incidents of this nature very seriously and enforce a strict alcohol and drugs policy. The safety of our customers and staff is of the utmost importance.”