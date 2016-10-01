Three seriously injured after coach carrying Rangers fans overturns on A76

A total of 18 people were taken to hospital after a coach carrying Rangers supporters crashed on the A76 near Kilmarnock this afternoon.

They included three people with serious injuries.

One male fan is thought to have had to be cut free from the wreckage and airlifted to hospital, according to a relative of one of the injured.

One passenger said the coach “swerved” at the roundabout and the bus landed on its side on a grass verge.

Other injuries included a woman who suffered cuts to her leg, and another woman who sustained cuts to her head and ear.

Shannon Elizabeth, whose mother was among those injured, told The Scotsman: “One boy needed cut out and airlifted.

“My mother sustained a cut leg and another woman a cut head/ear.

“Most of the injured are being treated for whiplash and shock, plus minor cuts and bruises.”

The coach, with 37 people on board, was carrying fans from the Nith Valley Loyal Rangers supporters club from Sanquhar to Ibrox in Glasgow for the Rangers game against fellow city club Partick Thistle.

It overturned at the Crossroads roundabout in Kilmarnock at around 1:15pm.

A screen was erected around part of the damaged coach.

A Police Scotland spokesman: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious coach crash on the A76 near Crossroads Roundabout in East Ayrshire.

“Police were made aware of the incident around 1:15pm.

“Emergency services attended and 18 people have been taken to hospital. “Medical staff have confirmed that three people are in a serious condition.

“There were 36 people, plus the driver, on board the coach at the time of the incident.

“The road is currently closed in both directions and crash scene investigators are conducting enquiries and examining the scene of the crash.

Inspector Darren Faulds, of the road policing unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the crash and anyone with any information is asked to call road policing officers at Irvine Police Office on 101.”