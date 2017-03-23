Three injured after South Gyle collision

Three men have been taken to hospital after two cars collided this morning in west Edinburgh.
Two vehicles - one a BMW 1 series - collided on South Gyle Broadway at 09:55. One of the cars was overturned on to its roof.
Traffic was diverted to the other side of the carriageway as emergency services cleared debris from the road. Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Three male patients were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
“We dispatched three ambulances and a paramedic response unit to the scene.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.
DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY
200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland