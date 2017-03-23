Three injured after South Gyle collision

Three men have been taken to hospital after two cars collided this morning in west Edinburgh.

Two vehicles - one a BMW 1 series - collided on South Gyle Broadway at 09:55. One of the cars was overturned on to its roof.

Picture: BBC Scotland

Traffic was diverted to the other side of the carriageway as emergency services cleared debris from the road. Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Three male patients were taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

“We dispatched three ambulances and a paramedic response unit to the scene.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101.

