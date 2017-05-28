Three dead and one seriously injured in Sunday road crashes

THREE people have been killed and one person seriously injured in three separate road crashes in Scotland.

A man and woman both died after two vehicles collided on the A76 near Sanquhar, in Dumfries and Galloway.

Emergency services were called out after the accident, which took place at about 1.15pm on Sunday, but both the male and female were pronounced dead on arrival.

The accident came just less than 12 hours after a 29-year-old man died after being struck by a Vauxhall Movano van heading west on the A83 near Inveraray, Argyll.

The 34-year-old van driver was not injured in the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to both incidents to come forward, with officers keen to speak to anyone who saw a man walking on the road from Inveraray towards Glasgow.

Elsewhere, at a similar time, a man was seriously injured when his car crashed near the Erskine Bridge.

The 27-year-old was driving a Subaru Impreza on the northbound A898 when the car suddenly went out of control and collided with a barrier.

The incident happened at around 12.15pm on Sunday.

The man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he is being treated for a head injury. Staff there describe his condition as “serious”.

A 26-year-old male passenger was treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for minor injuries before being released, said Police Scotland.