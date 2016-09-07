Ten new Ryanair routes announced for Scotland

Ryanair today announced ten new routes from Scotland next summer including Glasgow to Lisbon and Edinburgh to Porto.

The new links from March will bring the Irish airline's Scottish total to 75, including its biggest yet network from Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary, who has been highly critical of the Brexit vote, said the number of new routes had not been reduced by the UK's decision to leave the EU.

However, he said no additional aircraft would be based in Scotland next summer, which would have increased flight frequencies, including earlier and later flights.

Edinburgh's route total will go up by five to 38 with the addition of Barcelona Girona, Ibiza, Milan, Porto and Vigo in north-west Spain.

The Porto and Vigo links are firsts for Scotland.

Glasgow will have four new routes, bringing its total to 20 - Lisbon, Palanga in Lithuania, Valencia and Zadar in Croatia.

All but Lisbon are also new for Scotland.

Prestwick will have a 17th route, to Barcelona Girona, added, with the Ayrshire airport then linked to three airports around the Spanish city.