Tata profits slide despite leap for Jaguar sales

Tata Motors, the Indian group that owns Britain’s Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), has seen its third-quarter net profit go into reverse after lower earnings at the UK-based luxury carmaker and losses in its domestic business.

JLR’s net profit fell to £167 million from £440m a year earlier, despite revenue climbing 13.1 per cent to £6.5 billion.

Overall sales of Jaguars, including the F-Type, and Land Rovers rose 8 per cent to 149,288 vehicles in the three months to December.

