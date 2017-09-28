System failure causes airport delays for passengers

Have your say

Airline passengers are struggling to check-in for flights due to a system failure leading to global deals.

The issue is affecting airlines around the world, including those operating at Heathrow and Gatwick.

The check-in system is run by Spain-based Amadeus Altea, which is used by 125 airlines, providing software to airports, airlines and the tourism industry

A Heathrow spokeswoman said: “A small number of airlines are currently experiencing intermittent issues with their check-in systems at airports around the world - including at Heathrow.

“Passengers will still be able to check-in for their flight, although the process may take slightly longer than usual.

“We are working closely with our airlines to help resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Several airlines at Terminals 2, 3 and 4 are affected.

Gatwick said it was aware of the problem but believed the system was “back up and running”.