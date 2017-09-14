Street art brightens up Waverley Station during upgrade

Street artists have been drafted in to create new hoardings at Wavereley Station in Edinburgh during platform exetension work.

The artwork includes views of the capital, the Forth Bridge and the history of the station, which was named after the novels by Sir Walter Scott.

There will also be images of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

The hoardings on boarded-off sections of the station will remain until next summer while platforms five and six at the east end are lengthened, along with platform 12 at the west end.

The work is to accommodate new ScotRail trains that are due to enter service on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line by December.

It will also provide more space for Virgin Trains East Coast’s new Azuma fleet, which is due to start operating next year.

Rodger Querns, Network Rail programme director, said: “With over 70,000 visitors a day, Scotland’s second-busiest station provides a unique opportunity to promote Scotland’s history, scenery and culture to locals and those visitors arriving at Waverley for the first time.

“We’re delighted to have been able to put the hoardings to such good use.”