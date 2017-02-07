Steel deal sees Sam Anderson take delivery of lorries

One of Scotland’s best known names in trucking has taken delivery of an initial 11 new trucks out of an order of 20 following a major steel contract win.

Sam Anderson (Newhouse), which is part of Anderson Group, said the Mercedes-Benz lorries would help it fulfil its recent deal to be the sole transport provider for Liberty House Group’s steel interests north of the Border.

Delivery of the remaining trucks will be taken in the “near future” as the company continues to bid for more transportation contracts across Scotland.

