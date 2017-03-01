Shortlist for next major Scottish cycleway unveiled

Designs for contenders to become the next major segregated cycle route were unveiled today by developers Sustrans Scotland.

The schemes are seen by ministers as vital for encouraging more people to cycle by separating them from other traffic.

The planned revamp for Upper Craigs in Stirling

Two projects in Edinburgh will compete with ones in Glasgow, Stirling and Inverness in the Community Links PLUS competition.

The winner, to be announced in late summer, will win millions of pounds of Scottish Government funding for the route to be built.

Finalists will receive £40,000 each to completed detailed proposals, which are expected to be to a far higher standard than existing routes, such as several in Glasgow.

One of the Edinburgh schemes links The Meadows on the southside with the New Town along Forrest Road, George IV Bridge, The Mound and Hanover Street.

The planned "mini Holland" revamp for North Woodside Road in Glasgow

It features a combination of segregated cycle ways and shared road space, including a Trondheim-style Norwegian "bike lift" to assist with those struggling to cycle up The Mound.

The city's other entry would link Roseburn with Edinburgh Park and the Gyle on the western edge of the city, featuring a "mini Holland" approach to reduce car domination.

The Glasgow project is a segregated cycle route between St George’s Road at Charing Cross on the western edge of the city centre and the Forth and Clyde Canal to the north.

Stirling plans a route along Cowane Street north from the city centre to Stirling Bridge, linking with routes to Raploch, Cornton, Causewayhead, Bridge of Allan and the University of Stirling.

The proposed West Edinburgh scheme

There would also be a pedestrian and cycle-friendly lanes from King’s Park into and through the city centre from the west along Dumbarton Road/Albert Place, Wellgreen and Upper Craigs.

In Inverness, improvements would be made to an east-west cycle corridor in Millburn Road; Academy Street and the Raigmore interchange.

Last year’s winner, Glasgow City Council’s £6.5 million, two-mile South City Way, which is due to connect Queen's Park with the Merchant City in the city centre next year, received £3.25 million.

Sustrans has hailed it as Scotland's “most ambitious street improvement project”.



Transport minister Humza Yousaf has said he remains committed to the Scottish Government's "vision” of 10 per cent of journeys by bike by 2020, with a special focus on urban areas where cycling is often already higher than the 2 per cent national average.



He said: “I am pleased to see local authorities have again put forward very ambitious projects which will help to create a step change in conditions for walking and cycling that communities can all benefit from.

Daisy Narayanan, deputy director for built environment at Sustrans Scotland, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the extremely high quality of entries .

"These proposals are exemplary in their understanding of the need to improve our streets for the well-being of everyone.

"Critically, local authorities across Scotland have shown they are keen to enable access for pedestrians and cyclists of all abilities.

"The country is embracing the health and economic benefits of a modal shift in how we design our streets and roads.”

Neil Greig, the Scotland-based policy and research director of motoring group IAM RoadSmart said: We have always supported investment in high-quality segregated transport facilities based on established success in countries such as Holland.

"It must be remembered, however, that the Dutch not only invest in separate cycle facilities, but also in high-quality public transport and motorways to bypass large towns and cities.

"Simply trying to shift cars away from city centres by making access more difficult will not work without additional investment elsewhere.”