Scrapping tolls saves Forth Road Bridge commuters £2280

Daily commuters using the Forth Road Bridge have saved £2280 each since tolls were scrapped nine years ago, the SNP said today.

Abolition of the £1 charge was one of the first measures agreed by the Scottish Parliament after the SNP came to power in 2007, with the tolls disappearing in February 2008.

The SNP pointed out that while there are now no transport tolls in Scotland, England and Wales have a total of 21 tariffs for drivers.

A single trip on the Severn Bridge costs as much as £6.70 and since February 2008, the average toll-paying commuter in England and Wales will have paid out £3807.

Over 20 million motorists use the Forth Road Bridge each year.