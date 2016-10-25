Scottish Government welcome Heathrow expansion

A third Heathrow runway has been given the go-ahead, the Government has confirmed.

Proposals to expand an existing runway at Heathrow or build a second runway at Gatwick were rejected.

Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Jobs and Fair Work Keith Brown said:

“We welcome this decision and look forward to working with Heathrow to bring the significant benefits of a third runway at the airport to Scotland.

“Growing the number of direct international air routes to and from Scotland’s own airports remains a top priority for this Government, but a third runway at Heathrow offers all our airports a range of benefits that will help them grow passenger numbers and continue to build on their successes.

READ MORE: SNP back third Heathrow runway as ‘best deal for Scotland’

“Expansion at Heathrow offers significant job creation, major investment opportunities and, crucially, seeks to address how all of Scotland’s airports benefit from the new runway capacity when it is built and also in the lead-up period.

Mr Brown also welcomed the news of potential logistics hub to be based at Glasgow Prestwick Airport as part of the offer.

He added: “It’s now crucial that the UK Government starts work on this immediately and puts in place measures to secure guaranteed access to Heathrow for Scotland’s airports.

“There can be no further costly delays if Scotland, and the UK as a whole, is to reap the rewards on offer.”

Speaking on behalf of the UK Government, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “The step that Government is taking today is truly momentous.

“I am proud that after years of discussion and delay this Government is taking decisive action to secure the UK’s place in the global aviation market - securing jobs and business opportunities for the next decade and beyond.”

A public consultation will now be held on the impact of a third runway at the west London hub before the final decision is put to MPs for a vote in the winter of 2017/18.

Business groups and trade unions have welcomed the Government’s backing for Heathrow, but voiced dismay at the ongoing delay before the airport can expand.

Brian Strutton, general secretary of the pilots’ union Balpa, said: “We are pleased the Government has finally taken a long overdue stance but it’s disappointing the definitive vote will not take place for at least another year.

“Heathrow is already operating at almost maximum capacity so expansion is vital to the UK economy and aviation industry.”

Mick Rix, national officer of the GMB, said Heathrow needs expansion if it is to retain its world class status as a global hub airport.

“In recent years, because of this long-standing process, work has slowly drifted to European competitor hub airports. Heathrow expansion is not reliant on public money. It will be built to stringent environmental standards.

“This not only protects the 80,000 jobs directly employed at the airport but will increase to a further 114,000 jobs that will be needed, and 10,000 local apprenticeship schemes.

“The boost to the economy, and the earnings potential for the surrounding boroughs in west London, can also be measured with the boost it guarantees to our regional economies.

“Expansion also means that the delays people experience in their current Heathrow travel experience will be severely minimised.”

Like The Scotsman on Facebook

Follow @thescotsman for updates throughout the day

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY